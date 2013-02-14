BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Three global insurers are expected to make binding offers for Turkish bank Yapi Kredi's insurance arm on Friday, banking sources said, a deal expected to rank as the largest in the country's growing sector.
Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Zurich Insurance and Germany's Allianz SE are in the race for Yapi Kredi Sigorta, a joint venture between Italy's UniCredit SpA and Turkey's Koc Holding, three banking sources familiar with the matter said.
The business, which also includes a pensions arm, has a market value of $1.2 billion, according to Reuters data. The shares have risen 22.6 percent year-to-date and 75 percent in the last year in anticipation of a deal.
Another insurer, Sompo Japan Insurance, was short-listed for the bidding but backed out of the process, two of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public.
Yapi Kredi, Allianz, Dai-ichi, Zurich and Sompo Japan all declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo, Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, Paul Arnold in Zurich; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.