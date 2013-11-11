ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Monday that it received an order from the Turkish tax authorities to pay penalties worth a total of 103.2 million lira ($50.61 million).

It said the unpaid taxes and fines related to a calculation of banking and insurance tax due on loans in transactions between 2008 and 2010 from Yapi Kredi's Bahrain branch.

($1 = 2.0390 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by David nEvans)