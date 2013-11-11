Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Monday that it received an order from the Turkish tax authorities to pay penalties worth a total of 103.2 million lira ($50.61 million).
It said the unpaid taxes and fines related to a calculation of banking and insurance tax due on loans in transactions between 2008 and 2010 from Yapi Kredi's Bahrain branch.
($1 = 2.0390 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by David nEvans)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.