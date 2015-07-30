(Corrects percentage in headline)

ANKARA, July 30 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a second quarter net profit of 407.1 million lira ($146.12 million) on Thursday, down 22 percent on the previous year but beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 354 million lira.

($1 = 2.7860 liras)