BRIEF-Ares Capital Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Corrects percentage in headline)
ANKARA, July 30 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a second quarter net profit of 407.1 million lira ($146.12 million) on Thursday, down 22 percent on the previous year but beating the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 354 million lira.
($1 = 2.7860 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management