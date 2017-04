ISTANBUL Aug 1 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a 76 percent rise in its net profit to 620.85 million lira ($320.8 million), beating forecasts, its results showed on Thursday.

According to a Reuters poll of eight analysts, the bank was expected to post a net profit of 577.6 million lira in the second quarter on the back of solid volume growth, stable loan-deposit spreads and strong trading gains from a $300 million eurobond sale. ($1 = 1.9353 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)