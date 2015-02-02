ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi on Monday announced a net profit of 1.84 billion lira ($1.44 billion) in 2014, in line with a Reuters poll forecasting the bank's net at 1.805 billion lira.

Yapi Kredi's loans and receivables rose to 122 billion lira in 2014, it said in a results statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. The bank's profit was 3.203 billion in 2013.

($1 = 2.4263 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, editing by Jonny Hogg)