ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Thursday that media reports regarding Zurich Insurance's interest in the acquisition of the bank's insurance unit were not true.

The bank said in a statement it had not taken a decision on the sale and thus no sale process was under way for Yapi Kredi Sigorta.

Turkey's Haberturk newspaper reported without giving a source that Swiss Zurich Insurance placed a bid to buy Turkey's Yapi Kredi Sigorta.

Shares in Yapi Kredi Sigorta traded 10.8 percent higher after the newspaper report that Swiss Zurich Insurance placed a bid to buy the company. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)