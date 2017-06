ISTANBUL Jan 19 Swiss Zurich Insurance placed a bid to buy Turkey's Yapi Kredi Sigorta, Haberturk newspaper reported without giving a source.

Haberturk newspaper said that Zurich placed a bid for both Yapi Kredi Sigorta and pension arm Yapi Kredi Emeklilik.

Officials at Yapi Kredi Sigorta and Zurich were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)