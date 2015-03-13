BRIEF-SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
* U.S. SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
ISTANBUL, March 13 Ak Gida, the dairy unit of Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding, said on Friday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 45 percent of the company.
Ak Gida sales rose 16.7 percent last year to 2.04 billion lira ($787 million), with exports to 41 countries, the company said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 2.5918 liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* U.S. SEC issues order approving request to list, trade four-times leveraged exchange-traded fund
* Associated capital group, inc. Reports first quarter results