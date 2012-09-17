ANKARA, Sept 17 Oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from Iraq to Turkey resumed at 1400 GMT on Sunday after being briefly halted by a blast, Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.

Yildiz said there were no problems with the crude flow.

The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for repeated attacks on the pipeline in the past, which it considers a "strategic asset" in its nearly three-decade-long armed campaign against the Turkish state. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)