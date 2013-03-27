ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding targets double-digit growth in revenues and profit in 2013 and the group will focus on acquisition and investment opportunites in countries in the region, the company said on Wednesday.

Yildiz, the parent of biscuit company Ulker and private equity firm Gozde, posted consolidated gross revenues of 12.4 billion lira ($6.8 billion) in 2012 and 587 million lira profit in the same period. ($1 = 1.8143 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)