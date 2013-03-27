BRIEF-Alliance confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson to manage trust's equity portfolio
* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding targets double-digit growth in revenues and profit in 2013 and the group will focus on acquisition and investment opportunites in countries in the region, the company said on Wednesday.
Yildiz, the parent of biscuit company Ulker and private equity firm Gozde, posted consolidated gross revenues of 12.4 billion lira ($6.8 billion) in 2012 and 587 million lira profit in the same period. ($1 = 1.8143 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Alliance Trust PLC today confirms appointment of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to manage trust's equity portfolio
* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Socialists' alliance with far left surprises by its longevity