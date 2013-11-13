ISTANBUL Nov 13 Turkey's largest food group
Yildiz Holding is in talks with strategic investors about
selling its yeast making unit Dosu Maya, its chief financial
officer told Reuters on Wednesday.
Yildiz, which owns family-run biscuit company Ulker
and premium chocolate maker Godiva, is seeking to
focus on developing its consumer brands. The group generated
sales of 12.4 billion lira ($6.0 billion) in 2012.
"There is a sale process for Dosu. We plan to sell 100
percent. We are in talks with strategic investors," group chief
financial officer Cem Karakas said, but declined to give further
details.
Yildiz earlier this year bought Spanish discount retailer
Dia's Turkish operation DiaSA for 136.5 million euros
($183 million).
Other than food, Yildiz Holding is also active in finance,
packaging, real estate, retail, information technology and
personal care products.
($1 = 2.0545 liras)
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
