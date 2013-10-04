* Share sale attracts interest from Europe, U.S., Far East
* Proceeds from sale will be used to fund investments
* Yildiz plans more listings of units
By Ceyda Caglayan and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, Oct 4 European, U.S. and Far Eastern
funds have bought 20 percent of Turkish food maker Ulker
Biskuvi, its parent company said on Friday after a
sale which took place at a discount amid emerging markets
jitters.
Other Turkish firms have delayed or cancelled flotations as
capital has flowed out of emerging markets due to expectations
of a reduction in U.S. stimulus measures. That has left Turkey
as the worst performing emerging stock market this year.
The chief financial officer of parent company Yildiz
Holding, Cem Karakas, said the $431 million Ulker sale was a
success and that the company would like to list more units.
"Strategically we are in favour of listing all of our big
businesses," Karakas said, citing foods maker Ak Gida as a
potential example.
Yildiz got 1.3 billion of bids for the Ulker shares on
offer, the company said. The shares were sold at 12.6 lira per
share, a discount of 8 percent.
Founded in 1944, Yildiz also owns Godiva Chocolatier and
Italian packaging maker Nuroll Spa.
The Ulker sale improved the market depth of the stock by
increasing its free float to 42 percent of shares in issue. The
proceeds of the sale are to be used by Yildiz investment arm
Gozde Girisim and the parent company, Yildiz said.
After dropping on the sale, Ulker's share price jumped more
than 10 percent after Yildiz said the biscuit and chocolate unit
was aiming for net sales of 4.5 billion lira ($2.25 billion) in
2016. In 2012 the unit achieved net sales of 2.3 billion lira.
($1=2.0029 lira)
