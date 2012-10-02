* YouTube will pay Turkish tax - minister
* Says will be easier to block offending videos
* Turkey criticised over web restrictions
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, Oct 2 Turkey said on Tuesday it had won
a long-running battle to persuade the video-sharing website
YouTube to operate under a Turkish web domain, giving Ankara a
tighter rein over the site's content and requiring the firm to
pay Turkish taxes.
Turkey, which banned the popular website for more than two
years in 2008, has long come under international criticism for
its restrictive internet laws and over the EU-candidate's record
on freedom of expression.
"This is an important development. For a long time we have
made a call to internet firms in Turkey: 'you are operating in
this country, you must be resident here'," Transport and
Communications Minister Binali Yildirim said.
"Finally, this sharing site (YouTube) has decided to reside
in Turkey. It is now operating under 'com.tr'," he told
reporters, referring to Turkey's internet domain initials.
YouTube released a brief statement on Monday saying it had
launched its Turkish website, which would give users a
"Turkish-language experience with great, locally relevant
content". It made no mention of any dispute with the Turkish
government.
But Yildirim, using a common Turkish expression, said
YouTube, a subsidiary of the world's No. 1 internet search
engine Google Inc, had agreed to set up its Turkish
operation after it had "felt the pressure".
"It will now be in a binding and critical position to
implement court decisions and remove any objectionable
publications," Yildirim said. "Further more it will also pay
taxes on its operations."
A YouTube spokeswoman said internet users browsing on a
Turkish IP address would automatically be redirected to the
'youtube.com.tr' domain. If Turkey had a valid court order
banning a particular video, access to that content would also be
blocked on the main 'youtube.com' address.
Last week, a Turkish court issued an order allowing
authorities to block access to an amateurish online video "The
Innocence of Muslims", which sparked a wave of deadly riots in
the Muslim world.
Yildirim, who initiated the court order, said removing such
videos in the past had been problematic because of the need to
contact organisations outside Turkey. But officials would be
able to move much quicker, now that YouTube was registered in
Turkey, he added.
"Now, as soon as the court makes its decision, all the
demands will be carried out immediately," Yildirim said.
In May 2008, the government blocked access to YouTube for 30
months after users posted videos Turkey deemed insulting to the
republic's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Media watchdog Reporters sans Frontieres (RSF) in 2010
placed Turkey on its list of "countries under surveillance" and
urged the government to guarantee online free expression in
Turkey, where several thousand sites are banned.
Rights groups have long pressed Turkey to reform its harsh
internet laws and analysts have criticised the ease with which
citizens and politicians can apply under Turkish law to have a
site banned.
Turkey cites offences including child pornography and
insulting Ataturk to justify blocking websites. But Turkish
users have been able to circumvent bans by using proxy websites.