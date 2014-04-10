ISTANBUL, April 10 Turkish authorities defied
court orders and reaffirmed a ban on YouTube imposed after the
posting of illicit recordings of top secret security talks that
was cited by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan as part of a "dirty
campaign" to topple him.
Authorities imposed the ban on Google's
video-sharing site on March 27 in the build-up to local
elections, after weeks of leaked wiretaps which had emerged
online, allegedly uncovering corruption in Erdogan's inner
circle. Erdogan emerged from the polls with his popularity
largely intact.
Turkey's telecoms regulator said on Thursday it would not
end a block on YouTube, despite court rulings lifting the ban.
"The measure blocking access to the youtube.com internet
site remains in place," the Information and Communications
Technologies Authority (BTK) said in a statement on its website.
Access to Twitter had also been barred until the
Constitutional Court ruled last week that this violated the law.
Erdogan accuses a U.S.-based Islamic cleric of using a
network of supporters to orchestrate an internet campaign and a
police corruption investigation to undermine him. The cleric,
Fethullah Gulen, denies any involvement and criticises Erdogan
over a purge of his followers from state bodies.
Last Friday a lower court in Ankara ruled that the YouTube
ban violated human rights and ordered most of the restrictions
be lifted, citing the constitutional court ruling, and instead
specifically blocked access to 15 videos.
Despite a prosecutor's challenge to lifting the ban, imposed
on grounds of state security, a higher Ankara court also ruled
on Wednesday in favour of removing the general block on YouTube.
However, the BTK said that while some of the offending links
had been removed, access to others had only been blocked in
Turkey and they could be viewed abroad.
It said the ban would remain place "because some of the said
content continues to be available on the internet site."
The posting that triggered the ban was an illicit audio
recording of a meeting of top security officials at the Foreign
Ministry over possible military intervention in Syria. Erdogan
condemned the recording as an act of treason.
Erdogan, who has been battling the graft scandal swirling
around his government since a police investigation emerged in
December, has said the constitutional court decision on Twitter
was wrong and should be overturned.
(Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Jonny Hogg)