(Bank corrects date of resignation to May 9)
ISTANBUL May 9 Turkey's Ziraat Bank said on
Friday board member Suleyman Aslan, a former chief executive of
fellow state-owned lender Halkbank who was detained
earlier this year in a corruption probe, has resigned after just
over a month in the role.
Ziraat said Aslan had resigned on May 9, but gave no further
details.
Aslan was detained for questioning in December while still
at Halkbank. He left that job in February and was named to
Ziraat's board of directors at the end of March.
