ISTANBUL, April 13 Ziraat Bank, Turkey's largest
state-run lender, is planning an Islamic bank, known locally as
a "participation bank", and would consider going into
partnership with a foreign lender, General Manager Huseyin
Aydin.
After proceeding slowly with the development of Islamic
finance for years, partly because of the sensitivities of its
secular political system, Turkey has recently begun to tap the
sector, issuing its first sovereign sukuk last September.
The development of Turkey's sukuk, or Islamic bond, market
is of interest to countries around the world, since Turkey's
fast-growing economy could become a major issuer of Islamic debt
and influence trends throughout the industry.
"Ziraat Bank is working towards establishing a participation
bank, we have set some people to work on this subject. This bank
will be established as a separate bank," Aydin said late on
Friday.
The bank had so far not received a partnership request for
the venture but that they would be open to talks.
"If there is a request we will consider it. However, there
cannot be a situation where we are not in control. It would have
to be a system where we are the majority shareholder, a system
that we can direct," he said.
Because of political sensitivities, and to adhere to local
law, Islamic banks in Turkey describe themselves as
participation banks and sukuk are described as participation
certificates, a reference to the fact that instead of paying
investors interest, they pay returns on a pool of assets.
There are currently four participation banks operating in
Turkey: Albaraka Turk, Bank Asya, Kuveyt Turk and Turkiye
Finans. Kuveyt Turk, a unit of Kuwait Finance House, issued the
country's first sukuk in 2010.
After Turkey's landmark September issue of a $1.5 billion
sukuk, which drew massive demand, it has now issued three sukuk,
two of them lira-denominated totalling 3.14 billion lira ($ 1.75
billion) and one dollar-denominated worth $ 1.5 billion.
Turkey is now also working on new regulations to allow wider
use of Islamic bonds, which could see sukuk issues employed by
the government and corporations for project finance and
infrastructure development.
Ziraat is Turkey's largest state-run bank and its second-
largest by assets after Is Bank, with 162.9 billion
lira ($90 billion) in assets. Its net profit rose 26 percent
last year to 2.65 billion lira.
General Manager Aydin told Reuters in February the bank was
being prepared for a possible IPO although there was no final
decision on the timing of a sale. Sources close to the matter
have said up to a quarter of the bank could be sold next year in
what Ziraat hopes will be one of Turkey's biggest stock market
listings.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Jonathon Burch; editing
by Ron Askew)