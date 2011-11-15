(Adds details)

ISTANBUL Nov 15 Turkey's largest lender state-owned Ziraat Bank's net profit fell 46 percent to 1.489 billion Turkish lira ($834 million) in the first nine months due to shrinking profit margins, it said on Tuesday.

The bank's net interest margin fell to 3.6 percent as of end of September, from 4.3 percent at the end of 2010, the statement said.

Ziraat's third-quarter net profit, however, rose 6 percent to 471 million lira from the previous quarter, while total cash loan stock grew by 20.1 percent, whereas its agricultural loans, the traditional stronghold of the bank, increased 27 percent from a year ago.

"One of the most important items on the agenda is to improve return on capital ratio of around 15 percent," bank's Chief Executive Officer Huseyin Aydin said in the statement. ($1 = 1.784 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay)