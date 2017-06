ISTANBUL, March 29 Turkish lender Ziraat Bank said on Friday it had secured a 1-year syndicated loan in two tranches, worth a total of $700 million.

The bank said the first tranche was worth $288.5 million and the second tranche was worth 322.5 million euros, with interest rates of Libor +1 percent and Euribor +1 percent respectively. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)