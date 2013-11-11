Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish lender Ziraat Bank's third-quarter net profit rose 27.2 percent on the year to 781.8 million lira ($383 million), bank's financial results showed on Monday.
The lender said its loans and receivables rose to 101 billion lira, from 71.4 billion lira at the end of 2012. ($1 = 2.0390 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Evans)
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.