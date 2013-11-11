ISTANBUL Nov 11 Turkish lender Ziraat Bank's third-quarter net profit rose 27.2 percent on the year to 781.8 million lira ($383 million), bank's financial results showed on Monday.

The lender said its loans and receivables rose to 101 billion lira, from 71.4 billion lira at the end of 2012. ($1 = 2.0390 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Evans)