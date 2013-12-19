ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkey's Ziraat Bank said on Thursday that it plans to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion in international markets with various maturities.

The state-run lender said it also plans to issue up to 15 billion lira ($7.29 billion) worth of lira-denominated bonds with a maximum maturity of five years, according to a statement by the bank with Istanbul stock exchange.

($1 = 2.0578 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)