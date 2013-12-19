BRIEF-J Trust terminates acquisition of DH Savings Bank
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
ISTANBUL Dec 19 Turkey's Ziraat Bank said on Thursday that it plans to issue bonds worth up to $3 billion in international markets with various maturities.
The state-run lender said it also plans to issue up to 15 billion lira ($7.29 billion) worth of lira-denominated bonds with a maximum maturity of five years, according to a statement by the bank with Istanbul stock exchange.
(Fixes company code) Apr 14 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.71 30.98