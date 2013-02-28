ISTANBUL Feb 28 Turkey plans to hold an initial public offering (IPO) for a 20 to 25 percent stake in Ziraat Bank, the country's largest state-run bank, in 2014, sources said.

Sources close to the matter said a block sale of Ziraat was out of the question and the IPO was expected to be held in 2014 if international market conditions were favourable. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay)