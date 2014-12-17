Indian shares fall, post 2nd straight weekly loss
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
ISTANBUL Dec 17 Turkey's biggest state-run lender Ziraat Bankasi is planning to launch a borrowing programme of up $4 billion and 15 billion lira ($6.33 billion) through separate issues in domestic and global markets, the bank said late on Tuesday.
The bank is planning to issue lira-denominated borrowing instruments worth up to 15 billion lira with different maturities up to 5 years, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
The bank will also launch a foreign currency denominated medium-term note programme in international markets worth up to $4 billion through one or more issues.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)
April 21 Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.
* Property loans rise $247 bln in Q1 vs $176 bln increase in Q4