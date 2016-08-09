ISTANBUL Aug 9 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest lender, posted a 39 percent rise in first-half net profit to 3.4 billion lira ($1.14 billion) on Tuesday.

It said loans rose 20 percent year-on-year to 201.4 billion lira by the end of the first half. Assets rose 14 percent to 321.8 billion lira, and deposits were up 14 percent to 195.6 billion lira.

($1 = 2.9810 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)