(Adds details on first issuance from the programme)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Turkish lender Turkiye
Finans Katilim Bankasi plans to sell 3 billion ringgit ($933
million) of Islamic bonds in Malaysia, according to a filing
with the southeast Asian country's central bank on Thursday.
The bank will initially raise 800 million ringgit with a
five-year sukuk on June 30, according to a separate filing by
Standard Chartered Saadiq to the central bank. It will have an
annual return of six percent.
Sukuk under the programme will have a tenure of one to 20
years. Funds raised will go towards general corporate purposes.
The so-called sukuk murabaha will be issued through TF
Varlik Kiralama, a wholly-owned unit of Turkiye Finans.
Malaysia's RAM Ratings has accorded the programme an indicative
long-term rating of AA3.
HSBC Amanah Malaysia and Standard Chartered Saadiq are joint
advisers.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Mark Potter)