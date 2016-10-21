* Civil aviation chief takes over at tough time
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Oct 21 The head of Turkey's
civil aviation authority, Bilal Eksi, will take over as chief
executive of Turkish Airlines, the airline said on
Friday, after its top boss resigned with immediate effect for a
new role in the aerospace industry.
Eksi, an engineer who held senior positions at the airline
before moving to the civil aviation authority in 2011, takes the
helm at a challenging time, with a weak lira, falling tourism
and stiff competition taking their toll on profits.
Kotil, an aeronautical engineer who had been in charge of
the airline since 2005, quit after agreeing to take on a new
role as head of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), according to
the Hurriyet Daily News.
"I have taken the decision to leave Turkish Airlines as I
have been offered a new post related to aerospace and space
technologies," he was quoted by the state-run Anadolu news
agency as saying in a farewell message to staff.
Turkish Airlines, part state-owned, has been one of the
world's fastest-growing carriers in recent years, but it
reported a loss of 1.9 billion lira ($617 million) in the first
half of this year, reflecting the impact of costs due to forex
fluctuations, declines in tourist numbers and growing
competition in the sector.
Its passenger numbers nonetheless rose almost 4 percent
year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, partly due to
transit passengers, despite attacks by Islamic State and Kurdish
militants in Turkey and a failed military coup in July.
Eksi, born in 1968, previously held senior roles in the
technical division of Turkish Airlines and helped oversee the
reorganisation of Cyprus Turkish Airlines between 2009-2010,
according to the civil aviation authority (DGCA) website.
At the end of last year, Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 299
aircraft including 10 cargo planes and the world's fourth
largest flight network, according to its website. It flies to
235 international destinations in 113 countries, giving it
greater country coverage than any other airline in the world.
