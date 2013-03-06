* Talks with Airbus, Boeing ongoing
* Order could be for more than 100 planes
* No hurry on possible bond issue
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, March 6 Turkish Airlines is
still in talks with both Airbus and Boeing over
plans to order narrow-body planes and has not yet made a final
decision on the number of aircraft it will buy, Chairman Hamdi
Topcu told Reuters.
The world's fastest-growing major carrier plans to expand
its fleet of smaller planes this year after buying billions of
dollars worth of larger models in 2012, making it a key client
for global plane makers.
"The narrow-bodied plane order and numbers have not been
finalised. Our work with Boeing and Airbus is continuing," Topcu
told Reuters on Wednesday in Ankara.
Topcu said in January the airline planned to order more than
100 narrow-body planes by the end of March. Industry sources had
said Turkey's flag carrier was expected to seek a large number
of narrow-body jets, such as the 150-seat Airbus A320.
German magazine Focus reported over the weekend that Turkish
Airlines wanted up to 120 of the A320 aircraft but held back
from signing at the last minute after the airline said it wanted
more Turkish suppliers to be involved.
Topcu also repeated that the company, 49 percent owned by
the government with the remainder floated on the Istanbul stock
exchange, was working on a possible bond issue.
"For the time being we don't need financing, therefore we
are not in a hurry on issues such as timing," he said.
After launching 33 new destinations in 2012, the carrier
hopes to open as many as 40 new routes in 2013, around a quarter
of them to Africa, and aims to be flying to every country in
Europe by the end of the year.