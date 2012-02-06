ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkish January passenger
and light commercial vehicle sales dropped 34.2 percent from a
year ago, association data showed on Monday.
According to data from Automotive Distributors' Association,
29,545 units were sold in January, down from 44,892 units a year
ago.
"The IMF has revised the growth outlook for Turkey from 2
percent to 0.4 percent. In the light of this information, we
expect the total sales to be within a 775 to 825,000 range,"
asssociation coordinator Hayri Erce said in a written statement.
Automotive unit sales were 910,867 in 2011.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)