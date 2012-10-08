Turkey calls for dialogue over Qatar rift with Arab states
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.
ISTANBUL Oct 8 Turkish Airlines said on Monday that it will buy 15 Airbus A330-300 planes between 2014-2016.
The carrier will buy four planes in 2014, six in 2015 and five in 2016, the Istanbul-based company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
MOSCOW, June 5 It is in Russia's interest to have a "stable and peaceful" situation in the Gulf, the Kremlin said on Monday, commenting on the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar.