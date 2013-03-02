ISTANBUL/FRANKFURT, March 2 Turkish Airlines is
still in negotiations for an order for over 100 aircraft, a
spokesman said, after a German report that a deal with Airbus
had not come off during a trip by German chancellor
Angela Merkel to Turkey.
Turkish Airlines wanted up to 120 of the European
planemaker's A320 aircraft but held back from signing at the
last minute after the airline said it wanted more Turkish
suppliers to be involved, German magazine Focus reported without
citing sources.
"Negotiations are still going on. And it's not right for us
to comment on this issue at this stage," a spokesman for Turkish
Airlines told Reuters on Saturday.
A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment.
Turkish Airlines plans to order more narrow-body planes
after buying billions of dollars worth of larger models in 2012.
When budget carrier Pegasus Airlines placed its first order
for Airbus jets in December, turning its back on Boeing,
Turkey's transport minister had called on Airbus to contribute
more to Turkey's aviation sector.