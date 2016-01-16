ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish Airlines on
Saturday cancelled 95 flights because of strong winds at its hub
in Istanbul, according to a statement on its website.
Domestic and international flights in and out of Istanbul's
Ataturk Airport were affected, it said.
"Due to storm-strength 'lodos' winds, flights on Jan. 16 and
17 have been cancelled to reduce potential capacity," Turkish
Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, said.
The lodos is a warm southwesterly wind in the Sea of Marmara
that blows at times throughout the year and can raise high seas.
The main ferry service across the Marmara cancelled a
half-dozen trips due to the lodos, the state-run Anadolu Agency
said.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Mark Potter)