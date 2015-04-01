(Adds reason flight turned back, details)
ISTANBUL, April 1 A Turkish Airlines
flight to Lisbon was diverted back to Istanbul on Wednesday
after unaccompanied baggage was found on board, a spokeswoman
told Reuters.
TK1759 was carrying 170 passengers and seven crew members to
Lisbon, the spokeswoman said on condition her name was not used.
All passengers were being taken to another aircraft to
resume their journey to Lisbon, she said.
It was the third time in a week a Turkish Airlines flight
has been forced to change course. A Sao Paulo-bound flight
landed in Morocco after a note with the word "bomb" was found in
the lavatory on Monday.
On Sunday, a flight from Istanbul to Tokyo turned back
shortly after take-off when another note was found on the
lavatory door.
Turkish Airlines' website said TK1759 had been scheduled to
depart at 11:45 a.m. (0845 GMT). It was not immediately clear
how far the plane had travelled before turning back.
The Portuguese airport authority said the flight had not
reached its airspace.
Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, carried
almost 55 million people last year.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Andrei Khalip; Writing by Ayla
Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan and Catherine Evans)