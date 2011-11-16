UPDATE 1-Landslides, flooding kill 147 people in Bangladesh, northeast India
* India offers help to Bangladesh with rescue efforts (Increases death toll to 147, expands affected area to include northeast India, paragraphs 1, 4-10)
ISTANBUL Nov 16 Turkish national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Wednesday that passenger numbers rose 11.3 percent year-on-year to 27.3 million in January-October 2011 period.
The company said the January-October load factor declined 1.6 percentage points to 72.9 percent, according to a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* India offers help to Bangladesh with rescue efforts (Increases death toll to 147, expands affected area to include northeast India, paragraphs 1, 4-10)
SHANGHAI, June 14 Eight hundred people will watch on Wednesday as Aries Liu, a 32-year-old man who used to be a woman, marries his blushing bride on a cruise ship in waters near China's business capital of Shanghai.