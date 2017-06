ISTANBUL Feb 13 Turkey's flag-carrier Turkish Airlines' said on Monday that passenger numbers in January rose 21.9 percent to 2.6 million from 2.1 million a year ago.

Load factor in the same period was 72.1 percent, up 4.9 percentage points from January 2011, Turkish Airlines said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Shares in Turkish Airlines were up 3.41 percent to 2.73 lira, outperforming the Istanbul bourse which traded 1.22 percent higher at 0927 GMT. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)