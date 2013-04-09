* Includes 70 firm orders, options for 25 more
* Follows large order from Airbus
* Carrier is one of world's fastest growing airlines
ISTANBUL, April 9 Turkish Airlines
has committed to buying 70 narrow-body planes worth $6.9 billion
at list prices from Boeing by 2021, just weeks after
placing a large order with European aircraft maker Airbus
.
The fast-growing airline, which is pursuing an aggressive
growth strategy as it targets a larger share of the global
aviation market, on Tuesday announced 70 firm orders and options
to buy a further 25 aircraft from Boeing between 2016-2021.
Boeing said Turkey's national carrier had committed to
ordering 40 B737 MAX 8s, 10 B737 MAX 9s and 20 B737-800
aircraft, with an option for an additional 25 B737 MAX 8s.
On March 15, Turkish Airlines said it would buy 117
narrow-body planes from Airbus.
That order consisted of 25 A321-200 aircraft, four A320 NEO,
53 A321 NEO and an option for a further 35 A321 NEO.
The airline carried 39 million passengers last year and
expects to reach 46 million this year, growing to 90 million by
the end of 2020, it said.
It wants to generate annual sales of $18 billion within
seven years. It posted sales of nearly $8 billion last year.