ISTANBUL, July 22 Flag carrier Turkish Airlines said on Monday it had decided to convert an option to buy five Boeing B777-300ER airplanes into a firm order.

The aircraft are slated for the delivery in 2016 and 2017, the state-run airline said in a filing with the Istanbul stock exchange.

Turkish Airlines said in April it planned to buy a total 95 plans from U.S.-based Boeing by 2021, including 25 options.