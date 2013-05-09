New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
LONDON May 9 Turkish Airlines will look at both Boeing's new 777X aircraft and Airbus's A350-1000 jets, CEO Temel Kotil said on Thursday.
When asked about the 777X long-range jet, Kotil said: "For the future we can look at it."
He said of the Airbus 350-1000: "We look at everything." Kotil, speaking in London, added that no decision had been taken yet.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.