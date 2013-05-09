LONDON May 9 Turkish Airlines will look at both Boeing's new 777X aircraft and Airbus's A350-1000 jets, CEO Temel Kotil said on Thursday.

When asked about the 777X long-range jet, Kotil said: "For the future we can look at it."

He said of the Airbus 350-1000: "We look at everything." Kotil, speaking in London, added that no decision had been taken yet.