ISTANBUL Dec 27 Turkish Airlines
said on Friday that a member of staff was killed and another
injured in a robbery at its Tripoli sales office in Libya.
The circumstances of the incident, or when it happened, were
not known, but many parts of Libya are lawless and chaotic, with
the government struggling to assert control over a country awash
with arms from the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
As one of the world's fastest growing carriers, Turkish
Airlines, the national flag carrier, flies to more than 200
destinations in 104 countries, according to its website.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Alison Williams)