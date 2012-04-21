WARSAW, April 21 Turkish Airlines has
examined the financial condition of Poland's flag carrier
LOT ahead of a potential bid, a newspaper reported on
Saturday.
Polish daily Rzeczpospolita, without naming its source, said
the Turkish carrier conducted due diligence of LOT in March. The
paper estimated LOT's value at around 2 billion zlotys ($630.4
million).
A spokeswoman for Poland's Treasury Ministry, which oversees
state assets, declined to confirm the report, but said the
ministry has held some discussions with Turkish Airlines in
recent months.
The treasury will pick an adviser for the sale process in
May, she added.
Turkish Airlines' spokesman Ali Genc also confirmed
discussions on a possible LOT acquisition were being held.
"No other decision has been taken by the board," he added.
In January, Chairman Hamdi Topcu said the carrier would
start talks to buy LOT.
($1 = 3.1727 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw and Ayla Jean Yackley in
Istanbul; editing by Patrick Graham)