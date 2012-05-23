BRIEF-Friedman Industries appoints Mike Taylor as chairman of board
* Friedman Industries, Inc. appoints Mike Taylor as chairman of the board
SOPOT, Poland May 23 Poland is in talks with more potential buyers of its national flag carrier LOT than just Turkish Airlines, Poland's Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Wednesday.
Warsaw is due to pick an advise this month for the sale of LOT, with Turkey's national carrier mulling an acquisition.
* Apartment Investment and Management Co- filed an amended complaint against Airbnb in superior court of California