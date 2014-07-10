* Lufthansa in talks over long-haul flights for SunExpress

* SunExpress is JV of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines (Adds Turkish Airlines comment, fresh quote from Lufthansa CEO)

ISTANBUL, July 10 Lufthansa plans to start talks about introducing long-haul flights at SunExpress, its budget joint venture with Turkish Airlines, the German carrier said on Thursday.

"Currently, SunExpress is short-range narrow-body (planes) only, but we will be discussing this with SunExpress and Turkish over the next months and we will potentially extend SunExpress into the long range," Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a webcast presentation to analysts.

Earlier, Turkish Airlines said in a statement: "There are no projects regarding long-haul flights as mentioned in the media between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa".

However, it later issued a statement to say it was in constant, positive talks with Lufthansa about the SunExpress joint venture.

Lufthansa shares closed down 3.8 percent while Turkish Airlines' were off 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, Evrim Ergin and Seda Sezer in Istanbul, Peter Maushagen in Frankfurt, Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)