AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
ISTANBUL Aug 13 Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines said on Monday its passenger numbers jumped 19 percent year-on-year to 21.6 million in the January-July period.
The Istanbul-based airline said its load factor rose 5.3 points to 76.4 percent in the same period. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
June 6 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, said Chief Financial Officer Carole Cran had tendered her resignation after 13 years in the role to become the finance head of Forth Ports Ltd, a Scottish infrastructure funds-owned company.