ISTANBUL, July 14 State carrier Turkish Airlines said on Tuesday that its passenger numbers rose 8.5 percent in the January-June period, reaching 28.5 million people.

The load factor, which measures an airline's capacity utilisation, declined one percentage point to 77.8 percent, Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest carrier, said in a filing with the stock exchange.

