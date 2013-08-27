(Adds analyst, updates shares)
ISTANBUL Aug 27 A weak lira cut net profit at
Turkish Airlines by almost a third in the second
quarter despite a sharp rise in sales.
The flag carrier, one of the world's fastest growing
airlines, said on Tuesday net profit fell 29 percent to 143.5
million lira ($72 million) in the three months to the end of
June, compared with a forecast of 304.6 million in a Reuters
poll.
"The operational performance was in line with market
expectations but a reduction in the non-operational revenues and
foreign exchange costs meant the net profit forecast was
missed," Ekspres Invest analysts said in a research note.
Turkish Airlines shares slid 4.3 percent on the news but
later pared losses to trade at 7.34 lira by 0717 GMT, down
around 1.3 percent from Monday's close.
Sales in the quarter jumped 20 percent to 4.6 billion lira.
The lira has hit a series of record lows in recent months,
with growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon
start tapering its stimulus programme, hitting investor appetite
for emerging markets.
It weakened beyond 2 to the dollar for the first
time ever on Tuesday.
The state-run airline carried 22.4 million passengers in the
first six months of the year, up 26 percent year-on-year. It
says it aims to increase passenger numbers to 46 million this
year from 39 million last.
($1 = 1.9980 Turkish liras)
