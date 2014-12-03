BRIEF-Meridian Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income was $33.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2017, up 17.5 pct Source text - http://bit.ly/2q41Jcz Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Dec 3 Turkey's state-run lender Halkbank said late on Tuesday its offer to buy a 76.76 percent stake in Serbian lender Cacanska Banka had failed.
Halkbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that it could not agree on the price with related authorities, without elaborating how much it had offered.
Cacanska Banka is 28.48 percent owned by the Serbian government, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds 24.99 percent, according to Reuters data. The International Finance Corporation owns 19.99 percent, with the remaining 26.54 percent is owned by other shareholders.
According to Reuters data, the Serbian bank has a market cap of $18.12 million. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
WASHINGTON, April 25 Two former U.S. officials, intelligence director James Clapper and deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, will testify next month in a congressional investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Senate Judiciary Committee said on Tuesday.