ISTANBUL Jan 16 Turkish state-run lender Halkbank restarted its purchase of a 76.76 pct stake in Serbia's Cacanska Bank, it said on Friday.

"Due to our ongoing expectations about the potential of the banking sector and the economy of Serbia, our interest about the purchase of shares of Cacanska Banka is decided to be maintained," Halkbank said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange.

