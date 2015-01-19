ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank said on Monday it expected its assets to grow by 13-15 percent and its loans by 16-18 percent in 2015.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it also forecast a 13-15 percent rise in deposits and net interest income this year. The bank said it expects to finalise the establishment of an Islamic lender in the fourth quarter.

