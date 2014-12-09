BRIEF-Radian extends partnership with Asian Real Estate Association of America
* Radian extends partnership with Asian Real Estate Association of America
Dec 9 Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi :
* Signs EUR 100 million loan agreement with EIB
* Says to use loan in renewable energy and energy productivity investment financing
* Says Turkish Undersecretariat of Treasury will be guarantor Source text: bit.ly/1s7kPuJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for resale of up to 7.8 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2puCZKx) Further company coverage: