BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's state-run Vakifbank said on Monday it has decided to apply for $300 million worth of project financing from the Islamic Development Bank to set up an Islamic lender.
Turkey has four non-state Islamic banks and state-owned Ziraat Bank has received regulatory approvals to establish an Islamic unit as well while Halkbank said last week it would increase its share capital to set up an Islamic lender.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.