June 15 Turkiye Finans, the largest Islamic bank in Turkey, told regulators that its chief executive Derya Gurerk had resigned from his position on Friday, an unexpected move at a time of growing competition in the sector.
Executive vice president Osman Celik would take over the role temporarily, the bank said in a regulatory filing without elaborating on the departure of Gurerk, who had served on the role since 2011.
A bank spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Turkiye Finans, in which Saudi Arabia's National Commercial Bank is the largest shareholder, has a predominant focus on corporate banking and is one of four incumbent Islamic banks in the country.
These are being joined by the Islamic units from state-run lenders Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and Vakifbank.
This is expected to widen the reach of interest-free finance in the majority Muslim nation but is also raising concerns about the possible impact on the sector's growth and profitability. (Repoting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Michael Perry)
