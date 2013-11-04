ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish lender Turkiye Finans
plans to issue both lira and foreign currency-denominated sukuk
in 2014, it said on Monday, reflecting Turkey's growing Islamic
finance industry as the government promotes a wider range of
Islamic finance products.
"We think that the experience we have gained from previous
sukuk issues will reflect on future sukuk issues. We plan both
domestic currency and forex-denominated sukuk issues in 2014,"
said Chief Executive Derya Gurerk.
The lender, majority owned by Saudi Arabia's National
Commercial Bank, issued a $500 million sukuk earlier
this year.
Promoting Islamic finance in Turkey, the world's 17th
largest economy with a predominantly Muslim population of 76
million, is part of government plans to boost commercial ties
with the Gulf and diversify the country's investor base.
Turkey's Islamic banks, known locally as participation banks
because of political sensitivies in the constitutionally secular
country, have seen their assets grow six-fold over the last
decade as their combined branch network has more than tripled.
Last year Islamic banks had assets totalling a combined $36
billion, representing a 5 percent share of total banking assets.
This was a 25 percent rise from a year earlier, compared with 13
percent growth for conventional banks.
The country now has 50 banks, four of which are Islamic: Al
Baraka Turk, Bank Asya, Turkiye Finans and
Kuveyt Turk, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House.
